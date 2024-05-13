Samvardhana Motherson sweetens terms for European acquisition
By Siddhant Mishra

  • 13 May 2024
Credit: 123RF.com

Indian auto parts manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has acquired a French component maker for aircraft engines and medical devices on more favourable terms than planned before.  Samvardhana Motherson, earlier known as Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, had in October last year announced the acquisition of ADI Group. The deal included the ......

