Samara Capital set to hit final close of third India fund by March

Premium Sumeet Narang, founder and MD, Samara Capital

Mid-market private equity (PE) firm Samara Capital is gearing up to close fundraising for its third flagship vehicle over the next couple of months, at least two people familiar with the development told VCCircle. Samara, among the earliest Indian PE firms to strike control-oriented transactions, is targeting a final close of ......