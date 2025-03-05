Samara Capital gears up for final close of third flagship fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Samara Capital gears up for final close of third flagship fund

Samara Capital gears up for final close of third flagship fund

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 05 Mar 2025
Premium
Samara Capital gears up for final close of third flagship fund
Anchit Gupta, MD, Samara Capital

Mid-market private equity firm Samara Capital aims to mark the final close of its third flagship fund in coming months, nearly a decade after raising its second investment vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle.   Samara, among the first Indian PE firms to strike control-oriented transactions, intends to make the fund’s final close by the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Turkish PE firm Mediterra gets LP commitment from state-owned investor for Fund III

Finance

Turkish PE firm Mediterra gets LP commitment from state-owned investor for Fund III

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner to banking and finance practice

Finance

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner to banking and finance practice

Premium
Moove backer LoftyInc marks first close of latest fund

Finance

Moove backer LoftyInc marks first close of latest fund

Pro
Spotlight: Can Gaja-backed Kinara Capital bounce back as stress rises, loss widens?

Finance

Spotlight: Can Gaja-backed Kinara Capital bounce back as stress rises, loss widens?

Prime Venture Partners unveils fifth fund with $100-mn corpus

Finance

Prime Venture Partners unveils fifth fund with $100-mn corpus

Pro
ICICI Venture to beef up debut VC fund's war chest, starts building portfolio

Finance

ICICI Venture to beef up debut VC fund's war chest, starts building portfolio

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW