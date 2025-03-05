Samara Capital gears up for final close of third flagship fund

Premium Anchit Gupta, MD, Samara Capital

Mid-market private equity firm Samara Capital aims to mark the final close of its third flagship fund in coming months, nearly a decade after raising its second investment vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle. Samara, among the first Indian PE firms to strike control-oriented transactions, intends to make the fund’s final close by the ......