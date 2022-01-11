Salon-focused startup Glamplus, No-Code platform PulsOps raise funds

Glamplus, the SaaS (software as a service)-enabled marketplace startup, has raised $700,000 in a pre-Series A funding round from Blume Ventures, Ramakant Sharma (COO- Livspace), and has also witnessed participation from existing investor IPV.

The funds raised will be used in enhancing vertical technologies and SaaS capabilities, along with the expansion of the business-to-business marketplace to scale to 10,000 partners, and monthly revenues of Rs 5 crore by March 2022.

Glamplus is a curated B2B marketplace enabled by SaaS, that assists and enables large, medium, and small salons/spas to adopt technology and digitally develop their businesses. Glamplus claims to have developed a one-stop platform that includes salon-customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP) for staff management, and a B2B marketplace.

Glamplus said it has scaled to 4,000 paying partners in less than eight months across six cities- Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Pune.

Divyanshu Singh, Co-founder and CEO said, “The salon/spa beauty industry is highly fragmented despite the presence of more than million-plus salons in the country. We were determined and destined to solve for this highly underserved SMB market and create a moat around it by going vertically deep.”

PulsOps

PulsOps, no-code observability and analytics platform for high-velocity operations teams, has raised an undisclosed sum in pre-Seed funding from Antler India.

PulsOps said it plans to use the funds raised to strengthen its team by recruiting engineers and data scientists to accelerate product development.

The company said sectors with high-velocity data, such as delivery, quick commerce, logistics, and transportation, often face the challenge of monitoring critical metrics for daily business performance and management.

The company was founded in 2021 by Indian School of Business graduates Shobhit Sharma, Morahari Reddy, and Nitin Garg. The founders have over 30 years of global experience having worked across complex, data-driven and high-growth startups such as Gojek, Careem and GreyOrange Robotics, the statement said.

“Tech-enabled operations is a hypercompetitive space. A company’s ability to leverage the full strength of its data to make faster, more intelligent decisions becomes its moat, and therefore its path to profitability. Companies using PulsOps will not only make better business decisions, but will also free up their team’s time to execute faster and better,” said Nitin Garg, Co-founder of PulsOp.