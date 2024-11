Sahyadri Farms in talks for Series B, may add new investors in cap table

Premium Azhar Tambuwala, director, Sahyadri Farms

Farmer-led Sahyadri Farms Post Harvest Care Ltd is in advanced stages of raising funds as part of its Series B round, a top executive of the company told VCCircle. This fundraising exercise comes around two years after it had raised Rs 310 crore from European developmental financial institutions such as ......