SaaS-enabled hiring platform Spottabl raises funds from Paradigm Shift VC, others

Spottabl, a SaaS-enabled full-stack hiring platform, said it has raised a Rs 3.5 crore (around $450,000) seed funding round from Paradigm Shift VC, Binny Bansal, cofounder of Flipkart, and LetsVenture.

The round also saw persons like Mekin Maheshwari, Rishi Vasudev, Anil Goteti, and Nishant Verman. The company was bootstrapped before raising its maiden seed round recently.

The company said it will use the funds towards building a scalable self-serve product and start growth initiatives for capturing recruiter agency supply.

Founded in 2020 by Vanishri Deshpande, Satheesh KV, and Anupam Choudhari, Spottabl is building a full-stack hiring solution that will enable tech startups to discover and hire talent faster.

Deshpande earlier worked with Flipkart, Nexus Venture Partners and Practo, etc. Satheesh KV (co-founder and COO) earlier worked with Flipkart as a senior director of HR before joining xto10x. Anupam Choudhari had earlier worked with recruitment AI startup EDGE Networks.

With its self-serve product built recently, Spottabl said it has registered 3X quarterly growth for 6 months and has seen a 5X growth in recruiters community in 2021 with about 40% of the recruiters and boutique agencies.

Spottabl said it is currently serving over 250 open positions of high-growth companies with a talent pool provided by a community of over 600 specialised recruiters.

“Finding and hiring the right talent is a crucial factor in a startup’s journey, especially for those looking at scaling rapidly. As we see massive shifts in the workforce trends, Founders and HR leaders need to rethink strategies to attract, hire and retain top talent," Binny Bansal, cofounder of Flipkart and xto10x, said.

"With its AI-powered talent sourcing technology, Spottabl is making talent discovery and recruitment smarter, faster, and seamless. Intelligent and personalized talent acquisition is the way forward,” he added.