Ruya Partners aims final close of $250 mn private credit fund by December-end

Premium Omar Al Yawer, partner, Ruya Partners

Ruya Partners, the Gulf region’s first partner-owned private credit firm based in Abu Dhabi, is eyeing a final close of its $250 million target investment vehicle by the end of December 2024 and is aiming to strike at least two more deals this year, according to a top company executive. ......