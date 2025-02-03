Rupee drops past 87 per dollar as Trump tariffs rattle Asian currencies
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • Rupee drops past 87 per dollar as Trump tariffs rattle Asian currencies

Rupee drops past 87 per dollar as Trump tariffs rattle Asian currencies

By Reuters

  • 03 Feb 2025
Rupee drops past 87 per dollar as Trump tariffs rattle Asian currencies
A man counts Indian currency notes | Credit: Reuters

The Indian rupee weakened past 87 per U.S. dollar for the first time on Monday, as Asian currencies slumped after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on the country's largest trading partners, driving a surge in the U.S. dollar.

The rupee dropped 0.5% to a low of 87.07 in early trade, with traders expecting the currency to face further losses throughout the day.

Trump, in three executive orders in the weekend, imposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and most Canadian imports, and 10% on goods from China, starting on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The dollar index was up 0.3% at 109.8, while Asian currencies weakened, with the offshore Chinese yuan - a closely watched counterpart of the rupee - down 0.5% at 7.35 per U.S. dollar.

rupeedollar

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sensex, Nifty clock third week of losses on earnings worries

Markets

Sensex, Nifty clock third week of losses on earnings worries

Rupee logs biggest weekly gain in more than a year, but underperforms peers

Markets

Rupee logs biggest weekly gain in more than a year, but underperforms peers

SEBI proposes sachet-sized mutual fund investments with easier rules

Markets

SEBI proposes sachet-sized mutual fund investments with easier rules

Sensex succumbs to uncertainty over Trump's tariff plans; Zomato slumps over 10%

Markets

Sensex succumbs to uncertainty over Trump's tariff plans; Zomato slumps over 10%

Rupee logs worst week in 18 months on foreign outflows

Markets

Rupee logs worst week in 18 months on foreign outflows

IT stocks drags Indian equity benchmarks to weekly losses

Markets

IT stocks drags Indian equity benchmarks to weekly losses

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW