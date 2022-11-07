Rivaara Labs snags funding from Amicus, Kotak
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Rivaara Labs snags funding from Amicus, Kotak

Rivaara Labs snags funding from Amicus, Kotak

By Aman Rawat

  • 07 Nov 2022
Rivaara Labs snags funding from Amicus, Kotak
Credit: 123RF.com

Rivaara Labs Pvt. Ltd, a development-focused molecular diagnostics company, on Monday announced raising Rs 60 crore ($7.3 million) in its first institutional round, a person aware of the development told VCCircle requesting anonymity.

The Rs 60 crore funding was led by Amicus Capital and Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL). Rivaara’s founder Bharat Daftary also invested in the round. 

The company plans to use the proceeds to accelerate development and commercialization of proprietary test kits, upgrade the manufacturing facilities, expand its lab network and scale up the scientific sales force as well as technical talent across the country.

Advertisement

Rivaara is a vertically integrated molecular diagnostic company founded in 2019 by Daftary, who is also the erstwhile promoter of Bharat Serums & Vaccines Limited. 

Rivaara has developed PCR (polymerase chain reaction)-based test kits in collaboration with European research labs. The research company claims that the tests are specifically developed for detecting pathogens prevalent in India and therefore will lead to early and effective treatments to save lives. 

Dhiraj Rajendran, executive director, Kotak Investment Advisors, noted that advances in molecular diagnostics over the last few years have opened up possibilities for faster and more accurate ways to detect pathogens at affordable price points. “Adoption of some of these advances such as RT-PCR tests was witnessed during the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.” 

Advertisement

The tests will also reduce the misuse of antibiotics which has led to the growing problem of antibiotic-resistant strains, the company said in a release. It will provide tests for areas such as respiratory diseases, sepsis, TB (tuberculosis), anti-microbial resistance, etc., and will initially be made available via its own molecular diagnostic lab network. 

“The vision for Rivaara is to positively impact patient care by addressing gaps in widespread adoption of molecular diagnostics through a scientific sales force to create the right awareness, presence of local labs for faster processing of samples and international quality kits at affordable prices. Amicus and Kotak have an in-depth understanding of the healthcare sector and are aligned with our vision,” said Daftary. 

The Mumbai-headquartered company plans to expand its network from the existing 12 labs to around 60 labs across India in a bid to lessen the turnaround time for its patients. It also aims to provide the kits to other diagnostics players, with aspirations to tap international markets.

Advertisement
Rivaara LabsRivaara Labs Pvt. LtdAmicus CapitalKotak Investment Advisors LimitedKIAL

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Kyt targets over 50 early-stage bets in next 12-18 months, to set up VC fund

TMT

Kyt targets over 50 early-stage bets in next 12-18 months, to set up VC fund

Rupee hits over 1-month high as currencies rally

Finance

Rupee hits over 1-month high as currencies rally

Markets end at over 9-month high as banks, autos boost

Finance

Markets end at over 9-month high as banks, autos boost

Femcare startup Sanfe, blockchain firm Dhiway raise early-stage funds

TMT

Femcare startup Sanfe, blockchain firm Dhiway raise early-stage funds

Investcorp plans to ramp up India investment to $5 bn

Finance

Investcorp plans to ramp up India investment to $5 bn

CarDekho Group to infuse $100 mn in fintech arm

Finance

CarDekho Group to infuse $100 mn in fintech arm

Advertisement