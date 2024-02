Rising exits by PE/VC firms major shift in DNA: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Siddharth Jhunjhunwala, Narendra Ostawal and Imran Jafar at VCCircle LP summit

An improvement in exits and in the ability of private equity and venture capital firms to return money over the years has helped increase the interest of limited partners in India, top investors said at VCCircle’s LP Summit in Mumbai on Friday. “Fund managers have become a lot smarter with respect ......