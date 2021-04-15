Retail aggregator SuperK, snacks brand TagZ, SaaS firm Spintly raise funding

SuperK, a tech-enabled rural retail aggregator, said it has raised Rs 6 crore ($799,000) in a seed funding round led by Strive VC.

The round also saw seed investment and acceleration platform First Cheque and former Snapdeal executive Anand Chandrasekaran, said SuperK in a statement.

Others who contributed include Ramakant Sharma & Syndicate, serial entrepreneur Srinivas Anumolu, Lalit Keshre (CEO at Groww), Rajan Bajaj (CEO at Slice) and Sampad Swain (CEO at Instamojo), it added.

The startup will use the funds to hire and boost technology and infrastructure.

SuperK, which is operated by LocalBuy Technologies Pvt Ltd, was founded in 2019 by Neeraj Menta and Anil Thontepu with an aim to empower small-format retail stores across India. The founders were batchmates at BITS Pilani.

TagZ Foods

Snacks brand TagZ Foods has raised a pre-Series round of funding led by incubator and early-stage investor Venture Catalysts.

The round also saw Dharamveer Chouhan (co-founder of Zostel), Dhruv Toshniwal (co-founder of The Pant Project), and Loy Halder (managing director of Goldman Sachs), among others, said Venture Catalysts in a statement. It did not disclose financial details.

The fresh capital will help the company to boost distribution and production, Venture Catalysts added.

Bengaluru-based TagZ Foods was founded in 2019 by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia.

The startup says it uses food technology to make potato chips that do not have cholesterol, trans fat, artificial colours, and preservatives.

Spintly

Spintly, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup focused on physical security and smart buildings, said it has raised Rs 4.6 crore ($612,600) in an extended seed round of funding.

The investment was led by Silicon Valley-based Riso Capital, said Spintly in a statement. Others who contributed are Hyderabad-based SucSEED Indovation Fund, Chicago-based Nikhand Investments LLC, and Keiretsu Forum.

The startup will use the funds to drive its sales, marketing and research activities with an aim to solidify its position in the wireless cloud-based access-control tech space.

Spintly, operated by Mrinq Technologies LLP, was founded in December 2017 by Rohin Parkar and Malcolm Dsouza. Both previously worked with Nokia.

HireACamp

HireACamp, an online marketplace that allows travelers to book camps, said it has raised an undisclosed amount in its seed funding round.

The startup raised the capital from Indian Angel Network's (IAN) angel investors including Hari Balasubramanian, Uday Chatterjee, and Uma Kant Panwar, said IAN in a statement.

The Dehradun-based startup will use the funds for hiring and scaling up its operations, it added.

HireACamp, which is operated by TrippnTale Outdoor Adventures Pvt Ltd, was founded in 2019 by Kashish Pahwa, an engineering drop-out, and Mitul Agrawal, a computer engineering graduate.

Pahwa said that HireACamp is like an AirBnB for camping. "We believe that finding an outdoor stay should be just as easy as finding an indoor one," he added.