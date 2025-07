Renee Cosmetics gets new investor, eyes larger round as early backers look to exit

Pro Renee Cosmetics co-founders Priyank Shah, Aashka Goradia Goble and Ashutosh Valani

Makeup and skincare brand Renee Cosmetics is bringing on board a new investor as it gears up for a larger funding round, which is likely to see the exit of some of its early backers, at least three people familiar with the development told VCCircle. The Ahmedabad-based company is looking to ......