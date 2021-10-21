Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Reliance Jio in talks to invest up to $250 mn in hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo
Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Jio is in talks with hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo to participate in the startup's latest fundraising round of...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...