Reliance gets third investor for Jio, sells $1.5 bn stake to Vista Equity

Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday US-based Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore ($1.5 billion) in its digital unit, Jio Platforms Ltd.

The private equity firm’s investment will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, the energy-to-telecom conglomerate said in a statement.

This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 trillion, Reliance said.

Vista will be the largest investor in Jio Platforms behind Reliance and Facebook Inc. The US-based social media giant last month said it would invest Rs 43,574 crore ($5.7 billion) in Jio Platforms. And earlier this month, US-based private equity firm Silver Lake Partners agreed to invest Rs 5,655.75 crore ($747 million) in the digital unit.

Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 60,596.37 crore from the three investors in less than three weeks.