Regulator puts Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and GoAir listing dreams on pause

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has put on pause the approval of IPO draft offers by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd (ABSL) and Go Airlines (India) Ltd (GoAir).

Aditya Birla Capital planned to sell up to 28,50,880 equity shares in ABSL.

A circular issued by the regulator said that a reply to the clarifications sought was received from Kotak Mahindra Capital, the coordinating lead manager for ABSL IPO. The issuance of observations by the regulator has been paused for a period of 30 days.

The Wadia-controlled ultra-low-cost airline GoAir had filed draft papers for a Rs 3,600 crore initial public offering of fresh shares.

The company’s dreams of joining peers InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and SpiceJet have been put on pause for now.

ICICI Securities Limited is acting as the lead coordinating manager to GoAir on the IPO. The draft papers for the issue were submitted on May 14, the circular said.