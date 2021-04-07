Refex Capital leads round in Rage Coffee; Prime Securities invests in Fantasy Akhada

Rage Coffee, a Delhi-based company that manufactures, markets, and distributes packaged coffee products, has raised growth capital as part of its pre-Series A round led by Refex Capital.

The round also saw participation from investors including 9 Unicorns Venture Capital Fund, Emarson Computers, CC One Venture Labs and Spotlight Capital.

In January, the startup secured funding from revenue-based financing platform GetVantage as part of the same round.

Rage Coffee, which is operated by Swmabhan Commerce Pvt Ltd, was founded in 2018 by Bharat Sethi, who had previously launched business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce marketplace iDecorama and online platform for artists and designers PosterGully.

Fantasy Akhada

Fantasy Akhada, a cricket and football-focused fantasy sports platform, has raised Rs 5 crore from Prime Securities, a boutique investment banking firm.

The platform offers both casual and real-money-based games. It will foray into newer sports like kabaddi and basketball.

Amit Purohit, Fantasy Akhada founder, is an alumnus of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science-Pilani and XLRI-Jamshedpur. Prior to setting up the startup, he was associated with companies including Star TV Network and ITC Ltd.

The startup had last year secured funding from cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle.