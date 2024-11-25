Real estate investment duo floating VC fund

Pro
Vishal Goel and Jasmeet Chhabra, who have been engaged in real estate investments for nearly two decades, are floating a sector-dedicated venture capital fund to invest in startups. The duo, who had ventured on their own to float an education-infra platform Cerestra nine years ago to own real estate tagged to education institutions ......
