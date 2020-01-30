Real estate platform MultiplyMyLeads raises funding from Frontline Strategy, SucSEED

Uniplatform Tech Pvt. Ltd, which owns real estate software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform MultiplyMyLeads.com, has raised an undisclosed sum from investors including Frontline Strategy Funds and SucSEED Venture Partners.

The startup, which aims to use technology to alter the way traditional real estate sales are conducted, will use the capital it has raised for expansion in New Delhi, it said in a statement. The platform also has a presence in Hyderabad.

MultiplyMyLeads owner Uniplatform was founded by Rohit Manghnani, Amit Jaiswal and Iccha Manghnani in 2015.

Manghnani said the platform had been seeing high growth in user traction over the last two years, and that it had a high number of business-to-business participants.

“With this new investment from our investors, we aim to increase the size of our team and do a pan-India roll-out,” he said, adding that the firm was also seeing profitable unit economics.

Delhi-based Uniplatform says MultiplyMyLeads addresses the lack of a single platform for real estate developers, brokers and builders to connect with customers. It aggregates leads from several platforms and maintains an integration with WhatsApp. MultiplyMyLeads is also looking to expand to Facebook Marketplace.

Uniplatform also runs LoanAlexa.com, which assesses customer requirements for various property loans and has a partnership with at least 40 banks and housing finance companies.

Deals in SaaS

The exponential rise in the valuations of SaaS startups such as Freshworks and Icertis has inspired investors to place more bets on the fast-growing sector.

This month, startups such as customer and product insights-focused SmartKarrot and consumer packaged goods-oriented Samya.ai raised funding.

Another company, marketing intelligence startup Slintel Inc., raised $1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Bengaluru-based Stellaris Venture Partners.