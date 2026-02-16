RBI allows Bain Capital to take joint control of Manappuram Finance
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • RBI allows Bain Capital to take joint control of Manappuram Finance

RBI allows Bain Capital to take joint control of Manappuram Finance

By Reuters

  • 16 Feb 2026
  • Listen to Story
RBI allows Bain Capital to take joint control of Manappuram Finance
The RBI head office in Mumbai. | Credit: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

India's Manappuram Finance has received final approval from the Reserve Bank of India for Bain Capital to acquire joint control and up to 41.66% of the company's equity and convertible instruments, the non‑bank lender said on Saturday.

The RBI clearance is in relation to agreements signed in March, under which Bain committed to invest about 43.85 billion Indian rupees ($484.40 million) for an 18% fully diluted stake priced at 236 rupees apiece.

Bain Capital's stake will range between 18% and 41.7%, depending on open‑offer acceptance, while existing promoters will hold 28.9% on a fully diluted basis, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

The RBI raised concerns last month regarding the deal since Bain already holds a controlling interest in another Indian lender.

Manappuram, which extends loans in which gold is used as collateral, has about a 315 billion rupee loan book, focused on fast-growing gold loans.

Advertisement
RBIBain CapitalManappuram Finance

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
How Motilal Oswal Alts retuned LP mix for new flagship PE fund

Finance

How Motilal Oswal Alts retuned LP mix for new flagship PE fund

Premium
Suhail Sameer's OTP Ventures closes maiden fund

Finance

Suhail Sameer's OTP Ventures closes maiden fund

Premium
Deeptech investor BlueHill VC onboards key domestic LP for maiden fund

TMT

Deeptech investor BlueHill VC onboards key domestic LP for maiden fund

Premium
Mufin Green parent taps VC fund, family office for funding

Finance

Mufin Green parent taps VC fund, family office for funding

Premium
Why PE, VC funds are seeking clarification from FinMin on buyback taxation

Finance

Why PE, VC funds are seeking clarification from FinMin on buyback taxation

Premium
Private deals likely to face near-term valuation pressure: AIBI chairman Lunawat

Finance

Private deals likely to face near-term valuation pressure: AIBI chairman Lunawat

ValleyNXT Ventures unveils debut fund to back early-stage startups

Finance

ValleyNXT Ventures unveils debut fund to back early-stage startups

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW