RateGain Travel Technologies, Shriram Properties see high retail subscriptions

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd was subscribed 0.75 times at the end of day 2 of the three-day initial public offering. The IPO will close on 9 December.

Overall, it received 12.93 million bids against the offer of 17.35 million shares at the end of the second day, according to stock exchange data.

Retail investor interest was high as they placed bids over 3.98 times the shares reserved for them. Non-institutional investors bid for 0.08 times of their quota while institutional investors were yet to place orders for the issue.

Meanwhile, Shriram Properties' retail portion got bumper demand on the first day of its IPO. Overall, the IPO got 0.93 times subscriptions.

The retail investors, whose investments cannot exceed the maximum cap of Rs 2 lakh in an IPO, applied for 5.07 times the shares on offer.

The non-institutional category comprising high net worth individuals bid for just 0.04 times the shares reserved for the category. The institutional investors category have yet to apply to the issue; stock exchange data showed.