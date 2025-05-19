Rasna acquires Jumpin from Hershey’s, eyes health brand next

Premium
Indian beverage company Rasna Pvt Ltd has acquired the ready-to-drink beverage brand Jumpin and is evaluating buying a smaller digital-first health brand, a top executive said Monday. Rasna said it is foraying into the ready-to-drink segment with the acquisition of Jumpin from Hershey's. The company didn’t disclose the exact terms of ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.