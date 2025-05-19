Rasna acquires Jumpin from Hershey’s, eyes health brand next
  Rasna acquires Jumpin from Hershey's, eyes health brand next

Rasna acquires Jumpin from Hershey’s, eyes health brand next

By Prithvi Durai

  • 19 May 2025
Rasna acquires Jumpin from Hershey’s, eyes health brand next

Indian beverage company Rasna Pvt Ltd has acquired the ready-to-drink beverage brand Jumpin and is evaluating buying a smaller digital-first health brand, a top executive said Monday.  Rasna said it is foraying into the ready-to-drink segment with the acquisition of Jumpin from Hershey's. The company didn’t disclose the exact terms of ......

