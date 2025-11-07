Rapido backer and executive-search consultancy Positive Moves may launch AIF
Rapido backer and executive-search consultancy Positive Moves may launch AIF

By Aman Rawat

  • 07 Nov 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

Positive Moves, a global executive search and consulting group headquartered in New Delhi, may structure its investment operations into a formal fund vehicle and may set up an alternative investment fund (AIF) in India, a top company executive told VCCircle.  The company has so far invested from its own profits, but the ......

