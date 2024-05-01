Rajeshwar Rao Thatiparthy Joins St. Fox as Director of Innovation and Delivery!

Saint Fox St. Fox Consultancy (St. Fox), an emerging force in cybersecurity, cloud engineering, GenAI, and data protection, proudly announces, Rajeshwar Rao, as the Director of Innovation and Delivery. Rao brings an impressive track record of building and delivering innovative technology solutions from the ground up, distinguishing him as a leader in the tech industry. This is Rao’s first foray into Entrepreneurship as the founding member of St. Fox.

With over two decades of experience in technology, Rao has demonstrated exceptional skill in transforming ideas into tangible, high-impact projects in his earlier chapters at Wipro and L&T Infotech. His career is marked by successful initiatives that have significantly improved operational efficiencies and cybersecurity postures for numerous organizations.

Roa was instrumental in the smooth Merger of L&T and Mindtree, creating and securing Identity for all employees in less than 2 months, while modernising and seamlessly consolidating more than 100+ applications from the Legacy system to Cloud.

“Joining St. Fox is a thrilling opportunity to apply my passion for technology and protecting Data to help businesses navigate the complexities of the digital world securely,” said Rajeshwar Rao. “I am excited to leverage my experience in building solutions from the ground up to further St. Fox's mission of delivering unmatched IT consultancy services.”

Rao's appointment is a strategic move by St. Fox to bolster its capabilities in developing and implementing cutting-edge technology solutions. His expertise in managing end-to-end project lifecycles and his visionary approach to technology will drive St. Fox's innovation and growth.

Ronak Maniar, MD and founder of St. Fox, commented on Rao's appointment, “Rajeshwar’s unparalleled ability to build and deliver groundbreaking projects sets him apart in the tech industry. His leadership and technical acumen will play a crucial role in advancing St. Fox’s commitment to providing top-tier consultancy to our clients.”

With Rao at the helm of technology, St. Fox is poised to enhance its service offerings, foster innovation, and expand its presence in the global market. His leadership is expected to usher in a new era of technological excellence and client success at St. Fox.

“St. Fox” has both offensive and defensive capabilities, combining clever tactics (fox) with ethical conduct (saint). The name "St. Fox" is unique and memorable due to the unusual juxtaposition.

The founders at St. Fox, after having spent around 2 decades respectively realised the gap in the technology space, an end-to-end consultancy and advisory for Enterprises across the industry spectrum was missing, the founding team is a mix of SMEs, certified practitioners and successful business leaders.

