RailYatri gets funding from Samsung arm, others for bus ticketing platform

Stelling Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which operates train travel and ticketing platform RailYatri, has raised Rs 100 crore (about $13.88 million) in an extended Series B round.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani’s NRJN Family Trust led the round, RailYatri said in a statement on Monday. Samsung Venture Investment and existing investors Omidyar Network and Blume Ventures also put money.

RailYatri said it will use the funds primarily for developing its IntrCity SmartBus platform, as well as enhance its technological infrastructure. The company intends to expand its bus fleet to 300 from the current 84 in the next few months, co-founder and chief executive officer Manish Rathi said.

“We could create India’s leading multi-modal inter-city mobility network due to our deep understanding of how Bharat travels, gained due to focused execution of last four years,” Rathi said.

RailYatri was founded by Rathi, Kapil Raizada and Sachin Saxena in 2011. It provides information on trains, passenger amenities at stations, platforms and trains’ speed as well as alerts via mobile app, website and text messages.

The company later diversified to IntrCity SmartBus services. The platform plies on at least 20 routes in the country, including Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Kanpur, Mumbai-Pune and Madurai-Chennai.

In April 2018, the firm raised an undisclosed sum in funding as part of its Series B round. The round was led by Omidyar, with participation from Nilekani, Blume Ventures and Helion Venture Partners. Separately, in January that year, it acqui-hired food-delivery technology startup YatraChef.

In 2015, it raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A round of funding led by Helion, Blume and Omidyar. In October 2016, it raised a follow-on round of funding from all its existing investors.