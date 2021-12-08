Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Markets
Markets
By
Qualcomm Ventures, PhonePe, reward Mapmyindia co-founder with discounted shares ahead of IPO
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Qualcomm Ventures, Flipkart unit PhonePe, and Japanese mapmaker Zenrin, have sold a portion of their shares in Mapmyindia to a...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT