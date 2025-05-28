Quadria, Sixth Sense-backed Friends, Snuggy diaper maker takes a down round
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Quadria, Sixth Sense-backed Friends, Snuggy diaper maker takes a down round

Quadria, Sixth Sense-backed Friends, Snuggy diaper maker takes a down round

By TEAM VCC

  • 28 May 2025
Pro
Quadria, Sixth Sense-backed Friends, Snuggy diaper maker takes a down round
Credit: 123RF.com

Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd, the private equity-backed company behind diaper brands Friends and Snuggy, has recorded a valuation markdown in its latest fundraising exercise that added a new investor to its cap table, VCCircle has gathered.  The company said earlier this month that Neo Asset Management, part of Mumbai-based Neo Group, invested $20 million (Rs 170 crore) through a mix of primary and secondary transactions.  While the company didn’t disclose any details of the transaction, VCCircle has ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
L Catterton taps offshore LP for $600-mn debut India PE fund

Consumer

L Catterton taps offshore LP for $600-mn debut India PE fund

British American Tobacco sells $1.5 bn stake in ITC via block deal

Consumer

British American Tobacco sells $1.5 bn stake in ITC via block deal

Pro
Check out the PE/VC firms, marquee angel investors losing out as Otipy shuts down

Consumer

Check out the PE/VC firms, marquee angel investors losing out as Otipy shuts down

TPG NewQuest, A91 Partners bet on Citykart as Investcorp exits

Consumer

TPG NewQuest, A91 Partners bet on Citykart as Investcorp exits

Premium
Ethnic wear brand Indo Era mulls maiden PE round

Consumer

Ethnic wear brand Indo Era mulls maiden PE round

Pro
Peepul Capital-backed Klay sees top-deck change, files police case against ex-CEO

Consumer

Peepul Capital-backed Klay sees top-deck change, files police case against ex-CEO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW