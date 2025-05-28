Quadria, Sixth Sense-backed Friends, Snuggy diaper maker takes a down round

Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd, the private equity-backed company behind diaper brands Friends and Snuggy, has recorded a valuation markdown in its latest fundraising exercise that added a new investor to its cap table, VCCircle has gathered. The company said earlier this month that Neo Asset Management, part of Mumbai-based Neo Group, invested $20 million (Rs 170 crore) through a mix of primary and secondary transactions. While the company didn’t disclose any details of the transaction, VCCircle has ......