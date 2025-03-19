Prime Securities looks to rapidly scale up wealth management arm

Premium
Mumbai-based boutique investment banking firm Prime Securities Ltd is aiming to significantly scale up its wealth management business, as it looks to make the recently minted vertical its primary revenue generator over the next couple of years, a person aware of the company’s plans told VCCircle. The publicly listed investment ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.