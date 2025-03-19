Prime Securities looks to rapidly scale up wealth management arm

Premium Shailesh Balachandran and Maneesh Kapoor, co-CEOs, Prime Trigen Wealth

Mumbai-based boutique investment banking firm Prime Securities Ltd is aiming to significantly scale up its wealth management business, as it looks to make the recently minted vertical its primary revenue generator over the next couple of years, a person aware of the company’s plans told VCCircle. The publicly listed investment ......