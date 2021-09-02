Prime Venture Partners, Union Square Ventures lead Series A funding in Revos

Electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure platform Revos has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round led by Prime Venture Partners and Union Square Ventures.

The startup will use the fresh funds to strengthen its technology team, expand the EV charging network and Smart EV platform for two and three-wheelers.

The firm said it aims to expand its network to one million chargers in 500 cities across India and other emerging markets.

Founded by Jyotiranjan Harichandran and Mohit Yadav, Revos has deployed in 10,000 devices, especially two-wheeler and three-wheeler EV chargers, by 30 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across India, China, Vietnam, Nepal and Egypt.

The platform has raised a total of $4.5 million in previous funding rounds, Including this round.

This marks the USV's first investment in India. It has set up a fund, now worth $162 million.