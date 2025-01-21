PQIFL receives a historic ₹3,000 crore order from Capgemini, steps forward in the construction of an IT park in Vietnam"

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited (PQIFL) is a rapidly emerging multi-domain company from India, which has made a mark in industrial chemicals, real estate development, IT park development, and financial technology solutions. Recently, the company secured a massive ₹3,000 crore project from the renowned French IT company, Capgemini. This project is related to the construction of a state-of-the-art IT park in Vietnam, which will be one of the most advanced technological infrastructures in the world.

Financial performance and company strength

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited currently has a market capitalization of ₹3,618 crore. In the fiscal year 2024, the company recorded a revenue of ₹1,450 crore, showing a 32% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. During this period, the company's net profit stood at ₹245 crore, marking a 28% growth on an annual basis.

Advertisement

The company has a strong balance sheet, with a current book value of ₹78 per share. This financial strength has enabled it to successfully handle large projects. The company's operating profit margin (OPM) is 18%, and the net profit margin is 12%, indicating the strength of its business model and operational efficiency.

Impact of the Capgemini deal

This new project is expected to increase the company's revenue by over ₹5,000 crore in the next three years. Experts believe this deal will bring both stability and growth to the companys financial performance. A dedicated research and development team, along with technical experts, has been formed for this project, which will help in completing it efficiently and on time.

Advertisement

Stock market prospects

Experts believe that following this deal, PQIFLs stocks may see a significant surge. Currently, the company's stock price is ₹113, but in the next 12 months, it could reach ₹2,200, marking an unexpected 2,000% growth. Many analysts foresee the company moving from the small-cap to the mid-cap category.

Global market expansion

Advertisement

This deal will position Polo Queen as a strong global player. The proposed IT park in Vietnam will be equipped with green technology and sustainable energy solutions. This project will attract international customers and enhance the company's brand value.

Management's opinion

The companys managing director stated, "This partnership with Capgemini is a major milestone for our company. We are fully committed to completing this project within the specified timeframe. This project will not only boost our revenue but also strengthen our position in the global market."Overall, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited has created a platform with its progress and potential that can establish it as a leading player in both Indian and international markets.

Advertisement

Content is produced/ created by the Crafting Bharat Team not by VCCircle.

Share article on Leave Your Comments