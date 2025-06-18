Pixxel backer growX Ventures makes first close of second VC fund
  Pixxel backer growX Ventures makes first close of second VC fund

Pixxel backer growX Ventures makes first close of second VC fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 18 Jun 2025
Pixxel backer growX Ventures makes first close of second VC fund
Ashish Taneja, founding partner and CEO, growX Ventures

Early-stage venture capital firm growX Ventures, which primarily focuses on investments across segments such as business-to-business (B2B) and deeptech, has made the first close of its second VC fund, a top executive told VCCircle. The New Delhi-based VC firm, which is raising Rs 400 crore ($46.25 million) for the second VC ......

