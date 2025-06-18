Pixxel backer growX Ventures makes first close of second VC fund

Premium Ashish Taneja, founding partner and CEO, growX Ventures

Early-stage venture capital firm growX Ventures, which primarily focuses on investments across segments such as business-to-business (B2B) and deeptech, has made the first close of its second VC fund, a top executive told VCCircle. The New Delhi-based VC firm, which is raising Rs 400 crore ($46.25 million) for the second VC ......