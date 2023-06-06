Piper Serica hits fundraising milestone for angel fund

Premium Abhay Agarwal, founder, Piper Serica

Piper Serica Advisors Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based portfolio management company, has reached another milestone in the process to finish fundraising for its angel investment fund. Piper Serica said in a statement Tuesday that the angel fund, which raised about three-fourths of the target corpus by January, has now secured commitments for almost Rs ......