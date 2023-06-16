PIF-backed Jada, Saudi Venture Capital make LP bets on Investcorp, Shorooq funds

Premium Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman, Investcorp

Saudi Venture Capital and a unit of the Gulf kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund have made limited partner-style bets on two alternative investment funds being raised by Bahrain’s Investcorp and the UAE-based Shorooq Partners. Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp has received a commitment from Jada Fund of Funds for its Saudi Pre-IPO ......