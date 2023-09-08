PE, VC funds set up shadow investment committees as RBI rules delayed

Premium
Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds registered as alternative investment funds (AIFs) are forming shadow investment committees (IC) as formal appointments of foreign nationals in such panels have been barred, pending an opinion from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about the validity of such hiring, two people ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.