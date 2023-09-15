facebook-page-view
Persistence, perseverance key to scaling startups: Panellists at VCCircle’s The Pitch

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 15 Sep 2023
Persistence, perseverance key to scaling startups: Panellists at VCCircle’s The Pitch
(From left): Kinara Capital’s Hardika Shah, JSW Ventures’ Sachin Tagra and Shadowfax’s Vaibhav Khandelwal

Persistence and perseverance are the two major qualities that startups and founders must possess to make their business scale in the long term, industry executives said at VCCircle's multi-city fundraising programme The Pitch in Bengaluru.  "More than 75% percent of the unicorns took an average of 8-10 years to become unicorns. ......

