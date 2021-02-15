Pencil, a publishing platform that focuses on turning books into dynamic content through analytics and editing, has raised $1 million (around Rs 7.3 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round.

The round in Mumbai-based Pencil has been led by the United States-based venture firm SOSV, it said in a statement. Other participants include Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Artesian, and existing backers Mumbai Angels and SucSEED.

Pencil, operated by One Point Six Technologies Pvt Ltd, was set up by Swarup Nanda. The company says it helps authors and writers self-publish and distribute content in more than 60 languages.

It is also building a reader-focused application. The firm, which also helps creators secure deals with other publishers and content providers, will use the funds it has raised for enhancing tech infrastructure as well as building out its team.

Aisle

Aisle, a dating platform that focuses on connecting Indians and Indian-origin people from around the world, has raised an undisclosed amount as part of its pre-Series A funding round.

The round in Bengaluru-based Aisle was led by Hurun India founder and managing director Anas Rahman and seed-stage funding firm Konglo Ventures founder Vinod Jose, the startup said in a statement.

Other angel and existing investors also participated in the round, Aisle said. It did not disclose their identities. According to VCCEdge, other backers of the company include ah! Ventures and White Unicorn Ventures.

Aisle, operated by Aisle Network Pvt Ltd, was set up by Able Joseph in 2014. The company says its platform is designed for Indian cultural sensitivities, and it occupies the niche between matrimonial platforms and casual dating apps.

It will use the capital raised in this pre-Series A round to build its presence in Tier-II markets in the country and position itself as the platform of choice for non-resident Indians (NRIs). Currently, it claims to have more than three million users, 9% of whom are NRIs from over 100 countries.