PE firms Equity International, GTI Capital sign off from legacy India bet with poor show

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

Global private equity firm Equity International and India-centred investor GTI Capital, which is co-led by Gaurav Dalmia and Madhav Dhar, have checked out from a local portfolio company they originally backed in 2011. The two private market investors have churned out poor returns over the long holding period as they sold their ......