PE firms circle Indian engineering products maker as Argand Partners looks to exit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • PE firms circle Indian engineering products maker as Argand Partners looks to exit

PE firms circle Indian engineering products maker as Argand Partners looks to exit

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 24 Jun 2025
Pro
PE firms circle Indian engineering products maker as Argand Partners looks to exit

A number of bulge-bracket private equity firms are evaluating an opportunity to invest in an Indian engineering products maker currently owned by US-based Argand Partners, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. Argand, a middle-market PE firm with offices in New York and San Francisco, is planning to initiate a process to ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Impact investor FOUNT sets timeline for $60-mn fashion-focused fund with India mandate

Manufacturing

Impact investor FOUNT sets timeline for $60-mn fashion-focused fund with India mandate

Premium
Plastic recycling firm Pashupati Group taps investors for fundraising

Manufacturing

Plastic recycling firm Pashupati Group taps investors for fundraising

Premium
Auto components firm Padmini VNA draws interest from local, foreign PE funds

Manufacturing

Auto components firm Padmini VNA draws interest from local, foreign PE funds

Premium
Turkish PE firm Pragma strikes first bet from fourth industrial fund

Manufacturing

Turkish PE firm Pragma strikes first bet from fourth industrial fund

Carlyle hires former Schaeffler, GM exec as CEO of Indian auto components platform

Manufacturing

Carlyle hires former Schaeffler, GM exec as CEO of Indian auto components platform

Loxim, Italy's LATI ink JV to expand specialty thermoplastics business in India

Manufacturing

Loxim, Italy's LATI ink JV to expand specialty thermoplastics business in India

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW