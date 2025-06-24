PE firms circle Indian engineering products maker as Argand Partners looks to exit

Pro
A number of bulge-bracket private equity firms are evaluating an opportunity to invest in an Indian engineering products maker currently owned by US-based Argand Partners, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. Argand, a middle-market PE firm with offices in New York and San Francisco, is planning to initiate a process to ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.