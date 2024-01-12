PE firm Xponentia Capital hits final close of second fund with oversubscription

Premium PR Srinivasan, co-founder and managing partner, Xponentia Capital Partners

Homegrown mid-market private equity player Xponentia Capital, which is a backer of companies including Barbeque Nation, The Souled Store and Easy Home Finance, among others, has marked the final close of its latest vehicle. A category-II alternative investment fund, the Xponentia Opportunities Fund II, has raised Rs 1,095 crore, confirmed PR ......