PE firm Summit Africa set to get another limited partner for second fund

Premium
South African alternative investment firm Summit Africa, known for backing small and medium enterprises, is set to onboard a US-based limited partner as another anchor investor for its second private equity fund after securing commitment from British International Investment. The Johannesburg-headquartered PE firm, which is targeting $135 million for its second ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.