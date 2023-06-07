PE firm GEF Capital scores a multi-bagger from recent portfolio company

Premium
Private equity firm GEF Capital Partners, which spun out of US-based Global Environment Fund in 2018 and kick-started the process to raise a new India-focussed clean energy fund two years ago with a larger mandate, has hit the exit button on one of its recent bets in the country. The alternative investment firm, led in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.