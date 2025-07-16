PE firm BanyanTree bets on clean mobility company

Premium Navalt's Indra, a solar powered electric boat which can seat 100 passengers

Mumbai-based mid-market private equity firm BanyanTree, which largely follows a sector-agnostic strategy but focuses on certain sectors such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food-processing, education and manufacturing, has made a new bet on an electric boat design and manufacturing company, VCCircle has learned. Banyan Tree, which was founded in 2008 and ......