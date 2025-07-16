PE firm BanyanTree bets on clean mobility company

Premium
Mumbai-based mid-market private equity firm BanyanTree, which largely follows a sector-agnostic strategy but focuses on certain sectors such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food-processing, education and manufacturing, has made a new bet on an electric boat design and manufacturing company, VCCircle has learned. Banyan Tree, which was founded in 2008 and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.