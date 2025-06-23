PE firm AfricInvest marks first exit from flagship Fund IV

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

AfricInvest, a pan-African private equity firm that has made growth capital investments in more than 200 companies spanning three decades, has monetized a three-year-old bet in a pan-African banking group. This marks the firm’s first exit from its $411-million flagship vehicle, AfricInvest Fund IV (AF IV). The Tunisia-based investor, which has ......