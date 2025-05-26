Peepul Capital-backed Klay sees top-deck change, files police case against ex-CEO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Peepul Capital-backed Klay sees top-deck change, files police case against ex-CEO

Peepul Capital-backed Klay sees top-deck change, files police case against ex-CEO

Pro
Peepul Capital-backed Klay sees top-deck change, files police case against ex-CEO

Preschool and day-care chain Klay, which counts private equity firms Peepul Capital and Singapore-based Kaizenvest as its main investors, is facing corporate governance issues that likely resulted in the departure of its chief executive and prompted the company to file a police complaint against him alleging misappropriation of funds, VCCircle ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Ethnic wear brand Indo Era mulls maiden PE round

Consumer

Ethnic wear brand Indo Era mulls maiden PE round

Mamaearth parent targets double-digit revenue growth on retail push

Consumer

Mamaearth parent targets double-digit revenue growth on retail push

Data Sutram, Promethean Energy, BlackCarrot, FarMart bag funding

Consumer

Data Sutram, Promethean Energy, BlackCarrot, FarMart bag funding

Bajaj Auto to take control of KTM with $906 mn debt deal

Consumer

Bajaj Auto to take control of KTM with $906 mn debt deal

Premium
With makhanas in focus, Farmley charts expansion plan after L Catterton's backing

Consumer

With makhanas in focus, Farmley charts expansion plan after L Catterton's backing

Pro
Brookfield set to score blockbuster gains as India hospitality portfolio firm goes public

Consumer

Brookfield set to score blockbuster gains as India hospitality portfolio firm goes public

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW