Peek at Eight Roads' multi-bagger exit from logistics soonicorn Shadowfax

Premium
Venture capital firm Eight Roads Ventures has scored multi-bagger returns in a partial exit from tech-focused logistics company Shadowfax that it first backed about nine years ago. The VC firm, which makes technology and healthcare-focused investments across the globe including China, Japan, Europe, Israel and the US, has sold part ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.