facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Peek at Eight Roads' multi-bagger exit from logistics soonicorn Shadowfax

Peek at Eight Roads' multi-bagger exit from logistics soonicorn Shadowfax

By Malvika Maloo

  • 28 Feb 2024
Premium
Peek at Eight Roads' multi-bagger exit from logistics soonicorn Shadowfax
Credit: 123RF.com

Venture capital firm Eight Roads Ventures has scored multi-bagger returns in a partial exit from tech-focused logistics company Shadowfax that it first backed about nine years ago.    The VC firm, which makes technology and healthcare-focused investments across the globe including China, Japan, Europe, Israel and the US, has sold part ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

HDFC veteran, founders of law, advisory firms join PayU's board

People

HDFC veteran, founders of law, advisory firms join PayU's board

Premium
Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market in talks for fresh funding to reduce debt

TMT

Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market in talks for fresh funding to reduce debt

Nita Ambani likely to be chair of merged Reliance-Disney media business

TMT

Nita Ambani likely to be chair of merged Reliance-Disney media business

Premium
Peek at Eight Roads' multi-bagger exit from logistics soonicorn Shadowfax

TMT

Peek at Eight Roads' multi-bagger exit from logistics soonicorn Shadowfax

Premium
BPEA EQT scores modest returns as it wraps up over $500 mn India exit

TMT

BPEA EQT scores modest returns as it wraps up over $500 mn India exit

Warburg, Peak XV backed-Capillary Technologies extends Series D round to $140 mn

TMT

Warburg, Peak XV backed-Capillary Technologies extends Series D round to $140 mn

Advertisement