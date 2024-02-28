Peek at Eight Roads' multi-bagger exit from logistics soonicorn Shadowfax

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Venture capital firm Eight Roads Ventures has scored multi-bagger returns in a partial exit from tech-focused logistics company Shadowfax that it first backed about nine years ago. The VC firm, which makes technology and healthcare-focused investments across the globe including China, Japan, Europe, Israel and the US, has sold part ......