PE consulting firm Accordion strikes maiden M&A bet in India

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 12 May 2023
Credit: 123RF.com

US-based private equity consulting firm Accordion, which counts big names like Advent, Blackstone, Apollo Global, Bain, Carlyle, Apax and Cerberus among its clientele, has struck its debut transaction in India.  The consultancy firm, highlighting PE sponsors&#39; increased emphasis on analytics, has acquired Hyderabad-based data management firm Merilytics.  While the financial contours of the ......

