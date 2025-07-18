PE-backed InsuranceDekho, RenewBuy set to seal merger

​InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy are set to consolidate their operations under a single entity as they move towards completing a merger of the two insurance distribution platforms, VCCircle has gathered. Girnar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, which operates InsuranceDekho; and group company Girnar Finserv Pvt Ltd as well as D2C Consulting Services Pvt ......