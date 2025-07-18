PE-backed InsuranceDekho, RenewBuy set to seal merger
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • PE-backed InsuranceDekho, RenewBuy set to seal merger

PE-backed InsuranceDekho, RenewBuy set to seal merger

By Aman Rawat

  • 18 Jul 2025
Premium
PE-backed InsuranceDekho, RenewBuy set to seal merger
InsuranceDekho founder and CEO Ankit Agrawal

​InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy are set to consolidate their operations under a single entity as they move towards completing a merger of the two insurance distribution platforms, VCCircle has gathered. Girnar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, which operates InsuranceDekho; and group company Girnar Finserv Pvt Ltd as well as D2C Consulting Services Pvt ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Mid-market PE firm Amara taps greenshoe for maiden fund

Finance

Mid-market PE firm Amara taps greenshoe for maiden fund

Premium
Trident's Malhotra on early-growth focus, portfolio strategy, and governance playbook

Finance

Trident's Malhotra on early-growth focus, portfolio strategy, and governance playbook

EQT secures $11.4 bn commitments for new Asia fund

Finance

EQT secures $11.4 bn commitments for new Asia fund

Pro
How BII doubled India commitments in 2024 led by debt investments

Finance

How BII doubled India commitments in 2024 led by debt investments

AIF commitments comparable to equity mutual fund inflow: SEBI's Ananth Narayan

Finance

AIF commitments comparable to equity mutual fund inflow: SEBI's Ananth Narayan

Premium
TVS Capital, Ranjan Pai-backed Finnable looks to bring new investor on board

Finance

TVS Capital, Ranjan Pai-backed Finnable looks to bring new investor on board

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW