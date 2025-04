PE-backed ASG Hospital acquires another eye care firm amid M&A push

Pro Arun Singhvi, co-founder, ASG Hospital

ASG Hospital Pvt Ltd, an eye care chain backed by private equity firms General Atlantic and Kedaara Capital, has acquired a Mumbai-based super-specialty eye hospital. This marks ASG's third acquisition in just two months, signaling a renewed M&A drive after a brief hiatus. The Jodhpur-headquartered hospital chain, which resumed its acquisition ......