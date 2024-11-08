Peak XV, VEF taking haircut as BlackBuck eyes less than $600 mn valuation in IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Peak XV, VEF taking haircut as BlackBuck eyes less than $600 mn valuation in IPO

Peak XV, VEF taking haircut as BlackBuck eyes less than $600 mn valuation in IPO

By Malvika Maloo

  • 08 Nov 2024
Premium
Peak XV, VEF taking haircut as BlackBuck eyes less than $600 mn valuation in IPO
Rajesh Yabaji, co-founder and CEO, BlackBuck

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners and Swedish fintech investor VEF are taking a haircut on their investments in BlackBuck as the online trucking platform floats an initial public offering at a valuation that pushes it out of the coveted unicorn club of startups.  Bengaluru-based BlackBuck, operated by Zinka Logistics Solutions ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Peak XV, VEF taking haircut as BlackBuck eyes less than $600 mn valuation in IPO

TMT

Peak XV, VEF taking haircut as BlackBuck eyes less than $600 mn valuation in IPO

CCI finds Zomato, Swiggy's food delivery businesses in breach of antitrust laws

TMT

CCI finds Zomato, Swiggy's food delivery businesses in breach of antitrust laws

Swiggy's $1.4 bn IPO oversubscribed as investors bet on quick-commerce boom

TMT

Swiggy's $1.4 bn IPO oversubscribed as investors bet on quick-commerce boom

Lightspeed-backed edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah sinks deeper into the red in FY24

TMT

Lightspeed-backed edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah sinks deeper into the red in FY24

Venture studio BrahmVeda acquires astrology platform Vedvaani

TMT

Venture studio BrahmVeda acquires astrology platform Vedvaani

Premium
MENA Digest: Saudi Arabia's Mush Social, UAE's Brand IO raise early-stage funds

TMT

MENA Digest: Saudi Arabia's Mush Social, UAE's Brand IO raise early-stage funds

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW