Peak XV, VEF taking haircut as BlackBuck eyes less than $600 mn valuation in IPO

Premium
Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners and Swedish fintech investor VEF are taking a haircut on their investments in BlackBuck as the online trucking platform floats an initial public offering at a valuation that pushes it out of the coveted unicorn club of startups. Bengaluru-based BlackBuck, operated by Zinka Logistics Solutions ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.