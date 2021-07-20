Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Paytm’s initial public offering set to rain riches on top executives
Photo Credit: Reuters

The proposed public issue of India’s largest private payments platform Paytm will not only make its founder Vijay Shekhar...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...