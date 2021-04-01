Easebuzz, a business-to-business (B2B) payments solution provider, has raised $4 million (Rs 29.29 crore) as part of its seed funding round.

The funding was led by 8i ventures, Varanium Capital and Guild Capital, said Easebuzz in a statement.

The company will use the funds to strengthen its product team and boost sales and marketing. A part of the funds will also be deployed to offer more payment application programming interfaces (APIs) and solutions for small and mid-size enterprises.

Easebuzz was incubated by Symbiosis Center for entrepreneurship and innovation in 2017.

Brainwired

Agritech startup Brainwired has raised an undisclosed amount in its bridge funding round.

The funds were raised from Agility Venture Partners, angel investors Dhianu Das and Nandi Mehta and Mumbai Angels, said Brainwired.

The investment valued Brainwired at Rs 5 crore, it added.

The company – set up in 2018 by Sreeshankar Nair and Romeo Jerard – operates an Internet of Things-based livestock health monitoring and tracking system called WeSTOCK.